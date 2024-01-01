Vietnamese dongs to Malawian kwachas today
Convert VND to MWK at the real exchange rate
VND to MWK conversion chart
1 VND = 0.06824 MWK
0
|1 VND to MWK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0706
|0.0707
|Low
|0.0682
|0.0682
|Average
|0.0697
|0.0696
|Change
|-3.21%
|-0.12%
|View full history
1 VND to MWK stats
The performance of VND to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0706 and a 30 day low of 0.0682. This means the 30 day average was 0.0697. The change for VND to MWK was -3.21.
The performance of VND to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0707 and a 90 day low of 0.0682. This means the 90 day average was 0.0696. The change for VND to MWK was -0.12.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malawian Kwacha
|1000 VND
|68.24220 MWK
|2000 VND
|136.48440 MWK
|5000 VND
|341.21100 MWK
|10000 VND
|682.42200 MWK
|20000 VND
|1,364.84400 MWK
|50000 VND
|3,412.11000 MWK
|100000 VND
|6,824.22000 MWK
|200000 VND
|13,648.44000 MWK
|500000 VND
|34,121.10000 MWK
|1000000 VND
|68,242.20000 MWK
|2000000 VND
|136,484.40000 MWK
|5000000 VND
|341,211.00000 MWK
|Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MWK
|14.65370 VND
|5 MWK
|73.26850 VND
|10 MWK
|146.53700 VND
|20 MWK
|293.07400 VND
|50 MWK
|732.68500 VND
|100 MWK
|1,465.37000 VND
|250 MWK
|3,663.42500 VND
|500 MWK
|7,326.85000 VND
|1000 MWK
|14,653.70000 VND
|2000 MWK
|29,307.40000 VND
|5000 MWK
|73,268.50000 VND
|10000 MWK
|146,537.00000 VND