₫1.000 VND = MK0.06824 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:05
VND to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MWK
1 VND to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07060.0707
Low0.06820.0682
Average0.06970.0696
Change-3.21%-0.12%
1 VND to MWK stats

The performance of VND to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0706 and a 30 day low of 0.0682. This means the 30 day average was 0.0697. The change for VND to MWK was -3.21.

The performance of VND to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0707 and a 90 day low of 0.0682. This means the 90 day average was 0.0696. The change for VND to MWK was -0.12.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malawian Kwacha
1000 VND68.24220 MWK
2000 VND136.48440 MWK
5000 VND341.21100 MWK
10000 VND682.42200 MWK
20000 VND1,364.84400 MWK
50000 VND3,412.11000 MWK
100000 VND6,824.22000 MWK
200000 VND13,648.44000 MWK
500000 VND34,121.10000 MWK
1000000 VND68,242.20000 MWK
2000000 VND136,484.40000 MWK
5000000 VND341,211.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Vietnamese Dong
1 MWK14.65370 VND
5 MWK73.26850 VND
10 MWK146.53700 VND
20 MWK293.07400 VND
50 MWK732.68500 VND
100 MWK1,465.37000 VND
250 MWK3,663.42500 VND
500 MWK7,326.85000 VND
1000 MWK14,653.70000 VND
2000 MWK29,307.40000 VND
5000 MWK73,268.50000 VND
10000 MWK146,537.00000 VND