500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Belize dollars
Convert VND to BZD at the real exchange rate
VND to BZD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00008 BZD
0
|1 VND to BZD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Change
|-3.17%
|-0.30%
|View full history
1 VND to BZD stats
The performance of VND to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to BZD was -3.17.
The performance of VND to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to BZD was -0.30.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Belize Dollar
|1000 VND
|0.07875 BZD
|2000 VND
|0.15749 BZD
|5000 VND
|0.39373 BZD
|10000 VND
|0.78746 BZD
|20000 VND
|1.57493 BZD
|50000 VND
|3.93732 BZD
|100000 VND
|7.87464 BZD
|200000 VND
|15.74928 BZD
|500000 VND
|39.37320 BZD
|1000000 VND
|78.74640 BZD
|2000000 VND
|157.49280 BZD
|5000000 VND
|393.73200 BZD
|Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BZD
|12,699.00000 VND
|5 BZD
|63,495.00000 VND
|10 BZD
|126,990.00000 VND
|20 BZD
|253,980.00000 VND
|50 BZD
|634,950.00000 VND
|100 BZD
|1,269,900.00000 VND
|250 BZD
|3,174,750.00000 VND
|500 BZD
|6,349,500.00000 VND
|1000 BZD
|12,699,000.00000 VND
|2000 BZD
|25,398,000.00000 VND
|5000 BZD
|63,495,000.00000 VND
|10000 BZD
|126,990,000.00000 VND