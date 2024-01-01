1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Belize dollars

Convert VND to BZD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = BZ$0.00007870 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
VND to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BZD
1 VND to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-3.23%-0.36%
1 VND to BZD stats

The performance of VND to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to BZD was -3.23.

The performance of VND to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to BZD was -0.36.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Belize Dollar
1000 VND0.07870 BZD
2000 VND0.15740 BZD
5000 VND0.39350 BZD
10000 VND0.78701 BZD
20000 VND1.57401 BZD
50000 VND3.93503 BZD
100000 VND7.87005 BZD
200000 VND15.74010 BZD
500000 VND39.35025 BZD
1000000 VND78.70050 BZD
2000000 VND157.40100 BZD
5000000 VND393.50250 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BZD12,706.40000 VND
5 BZD63,532.00000 VND
10 BZD127,064.00000 VND
20 BZD254,128.00000 VND
50 BZD635,320.00000 VND
100 BZD1,270,640.00000 VND
250 BZD3,176,600.00000 VND
500 BZD6,353,200.00000 VND
1000 BZD12,706,400.00000 VND
2000 BZD25,412,800.00000 VND
5000 BZD63,532,000.00000 VND
10000 BZD127,064,000.00000 VND