Uzbekistan som to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 0.623 today, reflecting a 0.392% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.784% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 0.624 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.616 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.444% increase in value.