Uzbekistan som to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Nepalese rupees is currently 0.010 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.204% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.011 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.010 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.179% increase in value.