Uzbekistan som to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Malawian kwachas is currently 0.135 today, reflecting a -0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.226% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 0.136 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.135 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 0.328% increase in value.