Uzbekistan som to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Kenyan shillings is currently 0.010 today, reflecting a 0.227% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.035% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 0.010 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.010 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.272% increase in value.