Uzbekistan som to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Danish kroner is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.391% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.155% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.186% decrease in value.