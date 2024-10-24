Uruguayan peso to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.163 today, reflecting a 0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.164 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.161 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.865% increase in value.