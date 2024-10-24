Uruguayan peso to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Thai bahts is currently 0.810 today, reflecting a -0.315% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.475% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.815 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.790 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.665% increase in value.