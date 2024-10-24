Uruguayan peso to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Surinamese dollars is currently 0.789 today, reflecting a -0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.368% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.796 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.779 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 1.644% increase in value.