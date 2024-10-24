Uruguayan peso to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 192.097 today, reflecting a 0.446% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.022% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 192.275 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 188.267 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.616% increase in value.