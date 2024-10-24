Uruguayan peso to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.095 today, reflecting a 0.075% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.773% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.095 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.093 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.610% increase in value.