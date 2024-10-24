Uruguayan peso to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Nepalese rupees is currently 3.234 today, reflecting a 0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.033% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 3.249 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 3.210 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.605% increase in value.