Uruguayan peso to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 0.885 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.053% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 0.890 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.877 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.710% increase in value.