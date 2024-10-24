Uruguayan peso to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Mauritian rupees is currently 1.110 today, reflecting a 0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.589% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.119 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 1.099 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.682% decrease in value.