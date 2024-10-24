Uruguayan peso to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Macanese patacas is currently 0.192 today, reflecting a 0.043% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.027% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 0.193 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.191 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.620% increase in value.