Uruguayan peso to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Macedonian denars is currently 1.370 today, reflecting a 0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.430% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 1.375 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 1.353 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.636% increase in value.