Uruguayan peso to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Comorian francs is currently 10.924 today, reflecting a -0.356% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.066% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 11.026 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 10.811 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.658% increase in value.