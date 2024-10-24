Uruguayan peso to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Icelandic krónas is currently 3.307 today, reflecting a -0.463% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.049% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 3.346 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 3.277 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.659% increase in value.