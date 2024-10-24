Uruguayan peso to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Honduran lempiras is currently 0.602 today, reflecting a -0.215% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.286% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 0.606 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.597 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.814% increase in value.