Uruguayan peso to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Guyanaese dollars is currently 5.005 today, reflecting a -0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.359% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5.053 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 4.980 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.605% increase in value.