Uruguayan peso to Gibraltar pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Gibraltar pounds is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a -0.361% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.305% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Gibraltar pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.019 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.018 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.719% increase in value.