Uruguayan peso to British pounds sterling exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to British pounds sterling is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a -0.353% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.314% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0.019 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.018 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.719% increase in value.