Uruguayan peso to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.321 today, reflecting a -0.148% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.323 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.318 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.605% increase in value.