Uruguayan peso to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.166 today, reflecting a -0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.372% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.167 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.165 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.753% increase in value.