Uruguayan peso to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Brunei dollars is currently 0.032 today, reflecting a -0.356% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.305% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.032 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.031 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.623% increase in value.