Uruguayan peso to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Armenian drams is currently 9.285 today, reflecting a -0.117% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.229% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 9.365 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 9.230 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.558% increase in value.