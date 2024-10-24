Ugandan shilling to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Turkish liras is currently 0.009 today, reflecting a -0.142% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.506% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.009 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.009 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-10-2024, with a 0.169% increase in value.