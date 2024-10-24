Ugandan shilling to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Macanese patacas is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a -0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.116% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.120% decrease in value.