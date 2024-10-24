Ugandan shilling to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Mongolian tugriks is currently 0.925 today, reflecting a -0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.161% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 0.927 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.923 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.155% increase in value.