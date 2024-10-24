Ugandan shilling to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Liberian dollars is currently 0.052 today, reflecting a -0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.046% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.053 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.052 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.110% decrease in value.