Ugandan shilling to Israeli new sheqels Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Ugandan shilling to Israeli new sheqels history summary. This is the Ugandan shilling (UGX) to Israeli new sheqels (ILS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UGX and ILS historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.
UGX to ILS conversion chart
1 UGX = 0.00104 ILS
Ugandan shilling to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.313% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 1.452% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.538% decrease in value.
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Israeli new sheqels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
