Ugandan shilling to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.313% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 1.452% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.538% decrease in value.