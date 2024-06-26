Seychellois rupee to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 42.710 today, reflecting a -3.381% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.418% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 45.202 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 41.594 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.576% increase in value.