Seychellois rupee to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.161 today, reflecting a -3.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.412% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.172 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.158 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.986% decrease in value.