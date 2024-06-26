Seychellois rupee to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Swedish kronor is currently 0.743 today, reflecting a -1.522% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.467% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.777 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.713 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -7.084% decrease in value.