Seychellois rupee to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Nepalese rupees is currently 9.391 today, reflecting a -2.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.621% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 9.838 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 9.093 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -7.000% decrease in value.