Seychellois rupee to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Macanese patacas is currently 0.559 today, reflecting a -3.264% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.842% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 0.592 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.548 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.982% decrease in value.