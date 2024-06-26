Seychellois rupee to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Mongolian tugriks is currently 238.075 today, reflecting a -1.823% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.412% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 249.597 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 230.203 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.986% decrease in value.