Seychellois rupee to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Macedonian denars is currently 4.046 today, reflecting a -2.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.831% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 4.237 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 3.908 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.991% decrease in value.