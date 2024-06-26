Seychellois rupee to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Moldovan leus is currently 1.251 today, reflecting a -2.106% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.531% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 1.317 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.213 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.575% increase in value.