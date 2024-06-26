Seychellois rupee to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Lebanese pounds is currently 6,284.760 today, reflecting a -2.182% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.776% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 6,589.480 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 6,096.880 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.986% decrease in value.