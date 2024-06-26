Seychellois rupee to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Guyanaese dollars is currently 14.655 today, reflecting a -3.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 2.878% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 15.383 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 14.207 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.986% decrease in value.