Seychellois rupee to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 0.545 today, reflecting a -3.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 2.756% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 0.571 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.529 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.986% decrease in value.