Seychellois rupee to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Swiss francs is currently 0.063 today, reflecting a -2.647% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 4.325% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.066 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.060 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.563% increase in value.