Seychellois rupee to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.128 today, reflecting a -2.861% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 3.252% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.135 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.124 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.576% increase in value.