Seychellois rupee to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Armenian drams is currently 28.055 today, reflecting a -0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 5.767% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 28.630 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 26.399 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.577% increase in value.