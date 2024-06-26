Solomon Islands dollar to East Caribbean dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to East Caribbean dollars is currently 0.327 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.041% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to East Caribbean dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.328 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.325 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.748% increase in value.