Solomon Islands dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 4.894 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.083% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 4.907 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 4.840 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.748% increase in value.